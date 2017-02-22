The Best Netflix Original Shows Of All Time

Could Silence be Martin Scorsese’s last film that gets a traditional theatrical release? Probably not, but that doesn’t make the news that the iconic director’s next film, The Irishman, will be released directly through Netflix any less stunning. Not only do Scorsese films play almost exclusively better on the big screen, but the idea that even Scorsese is opting for (or being forced to opt for) streaming releases over traditional release models is just one sign of the massive shifts happening in entertainment.

According to reports from IndieWire, Scorsese and his team had originally planned to release the movie via Paramount. However, Paramount Chairman Brad Grey is not staying with the studio and as any industry scholar can tell you that means all of the projects under his purview or that he was closely connected to basically go under review. Netflix has not yet commented on the reported deal, but a source relays that “Scorsese’s movie is a risky deal, and Paramount is not in the position to take risks. This way, he can make the project he wants.”

