August was a big month for Netflix, thanks in part to the premiere of Marvel’s The Defenders. But, if anything, September looks to be an even bigger month, even without new episodes from the street-level superhero team. Subscribers will not only get their hands on brand new seasons of BoJack Horseman and Narcos, but original films like Adam Scott’s horror-comedy Little Evil and the entirety of the Jaws franchise. (Yes, all of it. Even Jaws: The Revenge.)

ARRIVING

The Jaws Franchise (9/1)

Despite Mike Huckabee’s poor attempts at humor, Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic Jaws remains an unsoiled piece of American filmmaking. Unless, of course, you consider the three sequels a thriller about a human-hunting great white shark generated in the late ’70s and throughout the ’80s. Jaws 2 essentially copy and pasted Spielberg’s first, whereas Jaws 3-D briefly escaped the violent theatrics of the fictional resort of Amity Island for a SeaWorld-like theme park in Florida. As for Jaws: The Revenge, the fourth and final film in the franchise utterly ignored its immediate predecessor and returned to Amity.

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 (9/8)

NETFLIX

BoJack Horseman quickly transformed into one of Netflix’s most critically-acclaimed series, which might not have been expected of an animated show about anthropomorphic animals and humans living together in and around Hollywood. It’s also a show willing to try strange experiments to see if they work. Highlights from last season included an almost completely silent underwater episode. On Friday, September 8th, fans will get to check out the washed-up actor’s latest drug-addled escapades in the fourth season.

Jerry Before Seinfeld (9/19)

Netflix

We’ve known about Seinfeld star Jerry Seinfeld’s monumental deal with Netflix since the streaming giant first announced it in January. Aside from picking up his Crackle series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the veteran comic agreed to produce and distribute two new specials for the platform in the coming years. The first, Jerry Before Seinfeld, just released a series of short teasers and announced a September 19th release date. According to a press release, Seinfeld performs an “intimate stand-up ​set at the club that helped launch his career,” the famous Comic Strip in New York City.

DEPARTING

The Emperor’s New Groove (9/5)

In case you haven’t heart, Disney and Netflix are in the middle of renegotiating their massive licensing deal following the former’s announced plans for its own digital streaming service. Whether or not Disney’s big move proves to be successful remains to be seen, but the change of plans doesn’t necessarily mean the two parties won’t be doing business together anymore. Both Hercules and Mulan are hitting Netflix in September. However, other classic animated titles are on the way out — including the 2000 favorite The Emperor’s New Groove, starring David Spade and John Goodman.