Aside from a few missteps over the years, Pixar is one of the most reliable creators of quality cinema out there. While the packaging is an ever changing canvas of magic, you can always count on the animation juggernaut to delight the kids and make their parents weep. From the looks of things, the upcoming Coco will continue that trend.

Featuring an all-Latino cast boasting the likes of Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, and Edward James Olmos, Coco tells the story of Miguel Rivera, “a 12-year-old boy who loves music, despite his family’s longtime ban on all things melodic. When he and his dog Dante find themselves transported from their hometown of Santa Cecilia to the Land of the Dead, he teams up with a trickster named Hector (Gael García Bernal) to track down Miguel’s deceased musical idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt) and try to find his way home.”

The new footage focuses on Miguel’s adventures with his ancestors in the Land of the Dead, and it looks pretty damn magical. Directed by Toy Story 3‘s Lee Unkrich, there is sure to be some serious reverie on the nature of family, mortality, and love in the midst of all of the bright colors and skeleton jokes. Better start prepping your tear ducts now ahead of the November 22nd release date.

