The Best Horror Movies On Netflix Right Now

A New ‘Halloween’ Is On The Way And It Has John Carpenter’s Enthusiastic Approval

#Halloween
Trending Writer
02.09.17

Compass International

Halloween director John Carpenter wasn’t shy about expressing his distaste for Rob Zombie’s spin on his durable franchise. (Not shy meaning he called Zombie a liar and a “piece of sh*t.”) They’ve buried the hatchet, but the legendary filmmaker is positively gushing over the newer-than-new Halloween movie being lined up to terrify babysitters worldwide. Oddly enough, it’ll come with an Eastbound and Down twist.

In a Facebook post, Carpenter revealed that Pineapple Express director David Gordon Green and actor Danny McBride are joining the project in a big way. Green will helm the film with a script he’ll co-write with McBride. The two have teamed up for a number of projects like Eastbound & Down and Your Highness (a movie you thought you hallucinated), so there’s definitely a track record of experience together. Carpenter is confident that Michael Myers is in safe hands with these two.

“David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and… WOW,” shared Carpenter. “They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away.”

In addition to giving a hearty thumbs-up to the venture, Carpenter will provide his services as an executive producer and consultant when questions need to be answered. He may even provide music for the new Halloween. “Maybe. It could be kind of cool,” he notes.

Currently scheduled to arrive in October 2018, McBride has given an important warning for people hoping for a more Kenny Powers-esque take on Myers.

“David and I are thrilled to step outside of our comedic collaborations and dive into a dark and vicious horror,” said McBride. “Nobody will be laughing.”

(Via Variety)

TOPICS#Halloween
TAGSDANNY MCBRIDEDavid Gordon GreenHalloweenJOHN CARPENTERMichael Myers
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP