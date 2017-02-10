Compass International

Halloween director John Carpenter wasn’t shy about expressing his distaste for Rob Zombie’s spin on his durable franchise. (Not shy meaning he called Zombie a liar and a “piece of sh*t.”) They’ve buried the hatchet, but the legendary filmmaker is positively gushing over the newer-than-new Halloween movie being lined up to terrify babysitters worldwide. Oddly enough, it’ll come with an Eastbound and Down twist.

In a Facebook post, Carpenter revealed that Pineapple Express director David Gordon Green and actor Danny McBride are joining the project in a big way. Green will helm the film with a script he’ll co-write with McBride. The two have teamed up for a number of projects like Eastbound & Down and Your Highness (a movie you thought you hallucinated), so there’s definitely a track record of experience together. Carpenter is confident that Michael Myers is in safe hands with these two.

“David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and… WOW,” shared Carpenter. “They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away.”

In addition to giving a hearty thumbs-up to the venture, Carpenter will provide his services as an executive producer and consultant when questions need to be answered. He may even provide music for the new Halloween. “Maybe. It could be kind of cool,” he notes.

Currently scheduled to arrive in October 2018, McBride has given an important warning for people hoping for a more Kenny Powers-esque take on Myers.

“David and I are thrilled to step outside of our comedic collaborations and dive into a dark and vicious horror,” said McBride. “Nobody will be laughing.”

