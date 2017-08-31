Disney/Paramount

All this week, Uproxx will be paying tribute to the many facets of Nicolas Cage, from his big-screen triumphs to the legends that have come to surround him and the cult following both have helped create. Next: A look at June 1997, the height of Cage’s stardom.

There are three, possibly four, distinct periods in Nicolas Cage’s film career. First, you have Promising Talent Cage, which goes from the beginning of his career up through Leaving Las Vegas in 1995. (If you want to separate out Leaving Las Vegas as its own category called Oscar Cage, I won’t fight you.) After that, you have Action Star Cage, which covers a small but memorable run from 1996 through the early 2000s. And then, you have what I will delicately call Yowza Cage, which covers just about everything since the first National Treasure movie in 2004 and includes about a dozen movies that you’ve never heard of but are currently on Netflix. There’s some overlap there, of course. Adaptation was released in 2002 and probably belongs in the first period, for one. But for the sake of simplicity, let’s stick to those three.

The first and third are the most fascinating, I think, because they’re almost two completely different people. I mean, the guy from Raising Arizona ended up making a Left Behind movie. A guy who won an Academy Award for Best Actor became a guy who has played an unhinged magician in more than one movie. There’s a lot to unpack there (some of which is being unpacked by government accountants), and I hope someone does eventually unpack it all in a multi-volume series like Robert Caro is doing with LBJ. Six books, minimum, each of them thick enough to hold open a giant wooden door in a cathedral. And then I hope those books are adapted in a movie franchise starring, you guessed it, Nicolas Cage himself.

But that’s not what we’re discussing here. What we’re discussing is that second period, the sweet spot in the middle where Nicolas Cage made action movies that still run on basic cable a few times a week, in which, if you look closely, you can see the transition happening in real time. And we’re going to narrow it down even further than that. Folks, grab your Discmen and put up an away message on AIM. We are going to June of 1997. Prepare for Peak Cage.

Con Air was released on June 2, 1997. The film stars Cage as a former Army Ranger named Cameron Poe who is sentenced to 10 years in prison after killing a drunk guy who tried to attack his pregnant wife. We could stop here to discuss the logistics of all of that, and the likelihood that an honorable veteran would get a decade for defending his wife and unborn daughter from goons, but we will not, because that is what the How Did This Get Made? podcast is for. The point is, he gets paroled, and is heading home to see his family on an airplane filled with notorious criminals bound to Supermax, and the criminals take over the plane, and whoooops Cameron Poe is our only hope to stop an evil John Malkovich.

(Quick note: The summer of 1997 was quite possibly the high point of movies about airplanes getting hijacked, as Air Force One came out a few weeks after Con Air. And a few months earlier, Dante’s Peak and Volcano were released. Twenty years later Hollywood is all about superheroes saving the world, but back then, it was just volcanic eruptions and hijacked planes. It was a simpler time.)