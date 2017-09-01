Columbia

All this week, Uproxx will be paying tribute to the many facets of Nicolas Cage, from his big-screen triumphs to the legends that have come to surround him and the cult following both have helped create. Next: An appreciation of the times when Cage downplayed played it (relatively) straight, and did some of his best work in the process.

Is there such a thing as a Nicolas Cage role? That’s a trickier question than it might seem. Certainly, there are roles that Cage seems to have been born to play (Raising Arizona‘s H.I. McDunnough, Wild at Heart‘s Sailor Ripley), as well as a slew of roles — most of them from this decade, sadly—that didn’t remotely require such a distinctive presence. There are also Cage performances that have alienated many people, because he seems to be actively undermining the part as written; history has yet to render a final judgment on the adenoidal voice he inexplicably chose to employ as an aspiring ’60s crooner/heartthrob (and the character’s washed-up ’80s counterpart) in Peggy Sue Got Married.

On the other hand, Cage’s Oscar-winning turn in Leaving Las Vegas, while it provided him with plenty of opportunities to go full Cage, seems as if it could have been played, if perhaps less memorably, by almost any actor in Hollywood. The criteria aren’t totally clear-cut, but when you think of Cage, you most likely think wild, expressionistic, over the top. If the character seems borderline crazy, give his agent a ring. If you’ve got an everyday Joe, maybe not so much (although Cage’s best work of the past few years was in the title role of Joe).

And then there are the fascinating outliers: movies that feature a Nicolas Cage role, and which star Nicolas Cage himself… but in which Nicolas Cage is not the actor who plays the Nicolas Cage role.

For example, let’s say you’ve never heard of Birdy, Alan Parker’s 1984 adaptation of William Wharton’s novel of the same name. It’s the story of two friends who meet as teenagers during the 1960’s and wind up being sent to Vietnam. One of them, Al, is a perfectly ordinary guy who’s into cars, girls, sports, etc. The other, known only by the nickname Birdy, is so obsessed with all things avian that he builds himself a (non-functional) flying machine, constructs a full-body bird costume in an effort to blend in with the pigeons roosting below his bunkbed, and eventually, after a traumatic combat experience, winds up in a psych ward, refusing to speak, perching naked on the edge of his bed and staring forlornly at the closed window. Which role would you assume that Cage plays in this motion picture: Al, or Birdy?