It’s been a year since director Henry Selick dropped the bomb on fans that The Nightmare Before Christmas was, in fact, a Halloween movie, a revelation that made many fans go “excuse me Christmas is in the title.”

Fine. Sure. Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King and all of the ghoulish beasties of Halloween Town are some of the film’s highlights, but what about Sandy Claws? What about Jack’s discovery of snow, presents, and the rest of Christmas’ classic trappings? While creative intent certainly bears a great deal of weight, there is also something to be said about how a film lands with your audience.

A stalwart in Freeform’s Christmas line up, The Nightmare Before Christmas might transcend traditional “Christmas” or “Halloween” classification, but there are certainly some things that point to a December sensibility. While you can certainly enjoy the claymation magic year round or with a bucket of trick or treat glory, there is a case to be made for a more candy cane flavored viewing.