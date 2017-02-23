Did You Catch These Callbacks In Rogue One?

A New Star Wars Novel Reveals Obi-Wan Kenobi Was Even Sassier Than We Realized

#Star Wars
Entertainment Editor
02.23.17
starwars-obi-wan-kenobi-droids_lucasfilm

Lucasfilm

The third and final in-canon Star War novel in Chuck Wendig’s Aftermath trilogy, Empire’s End, was released on Tuesday, so fans are already delving into ties between the book and the movies both previous and upcoming. We just learned what happened to that lanky fish-faced guttersnipe Jar Jar Binks thanks to Empire’s End, and previous books in the trilogy revealed details about General Hux’s childhood, Chewbacca’s life debt to Han Solo, and General Leia’s force sensitivity.

Now the third book has also revealed something about Obi-Wan Kenobi. He’s even sassier than we suspected. Remember the scenes where Kenobi lies to Luke Skywalker, telling him Darth Vader killed his father, and when Luke confronts him later upon finding out the truth and Obi-Wan claims his story was true “from a certain point of view”? That phrase, “from a certain point of view”, now has a new meaning in Jedi canon. In the novel, it appears in an excerpt from the Journal of the Whills, where followers of the Force would consider it religious canon:

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSAFTERMATH TRILOGYalternative factschuck wendigEMPIRE'S ENDLuke SkywalkerObi-Wan KenobiStar WarsSTAR WARS AFTERMATH: EMPIRE'S END

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP