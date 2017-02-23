Lucasfilm

The third and final in-canon Star War novel in Chuck Wendig’s Aftermath trilogy, Empire’s End, was released on Tuesday, so fans are already delving into ties between the book and the movies both previous and upcoming. We just learned what happened to that lanky fish-faced guttersnipe Jar Jar Binks thanks to Empire’s End, and previous books in the trilogy revealed details about General Hux’s childhood, Chewbacca’s life debt to Han Solo, and General Leia’s force sensitivity.

Now the third book has also revealed something about Obi-Wan Kenobi. He’s even sassier than we suspected. Remember the scenes where Kenobi lies to Luke Skywalker, telling him Darth Vader killed his father, and when Luke confronts him later upon finding out the truth and Obi-Wan claims his story was true “from a certain point of view”? That phrase, “from a certain point of view”, now has a new meaning in Jedi canon. In the novel, it appears in an excerpt from the Journal of the Whills, where followers of the Force would consider it religious canon: