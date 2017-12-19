The First ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer Pits Sandra Bullock’s Crew Against Anne Hathaway And The Met Gala

After years of casting reports involving the likes of Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, and The Late Late Show host James Corden, the first trailer for the all-female Ocean’s Eleven spinoff film Ocean’s 8 is here. Starring Sandra Bullock as recent parollee Debbie Ocean, the latest installment in the franchise started by director Steven Soderbergh and star George Clooney will leave the bright lights of Las Vegas for the annual regalia of the Met Gala in New York City. Of course, as Debbie tells her seven-woman crew in the trailer, the gala itself is not their intended target.

That honor belongs to the neckline of Anne Hathaway’s Andy Garcia stand-in, a character named Daphne Kluger. The trailer gives very little away about Kluger, or the heist itself for that matter. Judging by the initial focus on the ridiculously expensive-looking diamond necklace Hathaway’s character wears in several shots, however, it seems fairly clear what Ocean’s game is. After all, her team includes a jeweler named Amita (Kaling) and a seamstress named Rose (Helena Bonham Carter), so the location at the Met Gala seems of little consequence. It wouldn’t be an Ocean’s film without some kind of elaborate scheme involving a big to-do.

Bullock’s Ocean goes free on parole and into theaters on June 8th, 2018.

