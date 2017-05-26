Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (back then, it was just called Star Wars and Jar Jar Binks was an obnoxious glimmer in young George Lucas’ eyes), Oscar Isaac dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss The Last Jedi and what it was like to get beat up by Carrie Fisher. It’s an honor only Poe Dameron and Jabba the Hutt share.

Before she tragically passed away last December, Isaac filmed a “large amount [of] stuff” with Fisher. “I remember the first day of shooting was a scene with Carrie,” the Inside Llewyn Davis star told Colbert. “I’m still… often times that first day, the filmmaker’s, everybody’s trying to get the tone and figure it out and I remember it was a scene where I come up and talk to her and she’s very upset with me and slaps me, and [director] Rian [Johnson] kept doing it over and over… It ended up being like 27 takes of Carrie just leaning in and every time she’d hit like a different spot on my face.”

Isaac praised Fisher for being “by far the quickest-witted, funniest, most down-to-earth, real human being [I] ever had the opportunity of working with and she does amazing work in this.” He added, “It was definitely a heartbreaker.” You can watch Isaac’s chat with Colbert above, even if he doesn’t confirm a rumor I just made up: that it’s Gary Fisher controlling BB-8.