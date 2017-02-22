Getty Image

The Oscars are coming up on Sunday. We all know the drill — there are four acting categories divided by gender and prominence of role. In all, 20 actors will be judged against each other. This is how the system has worked for decades, and nobody is demanding that we change it.

Nobody, that is, except me.

What if we didn’t divide actors so arbitrarily? What if we simply put everyone in one big pool? After all, this is 2017. There’s a black man a crazy orange man in the White House. Anything is possible. Consider this a new movement:#oscarssosegmented. Instead of an Oscars modeled on the NBA Playoffs, let’s have the Indy 500.

In the new system, there will be five awards handed out for acting: A small Oscar, a medium Oscar, a normal-sized Oscar, a super-sized Oscar, and a life-sized Oscar. These awards will go to the five best actors, no matter the gender or size of part. Everybody else will be divided into three subgroups.

Make sense? Of course it does. Let’s get started.

THE “SORRY, YOU’RE DISQUALIFIED” GROUP

20. Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic

19. Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins

18. Nicole Kidman in Lion

17. Octavia Spencer in Hidden Figures

16. Michelle Williams in Manchester By The Sea

In my system, these otherwise fine actors aren’t even invited to the ceremony. I’m sorry — it’s nothing personal, you’re all wonderful artists, but you must go. I’m sure there’a a bar down the street that will be showing the Oscars that night.

Captain Fantastic is the only nominated film in the acting categories that I would classify as actively bad — it ends with a bunch of kids singing a Lumineers-y cover of “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” which is an insult both to Guns N’ Roses and Step Brothers. So long, Viggo.

Everybody except your right-wing uncle loves Meryl Streep. but her nomination for the pleasant but forgettable Florence Foster Jenkins suggests the Academy is either lazy or overly cruel when it comes to trolling Amy Adams, this year’s worst Oscar snub. As for Kidman, Spencer, and Williams, they’re all fine but their screen-time is minimal. Add up all their minutes and I’m not sure it equals the amount of time that Casey Affleck is shown shoveling sidewalks in Manchester By The Sea. (I would replace one of them with Hailee Steinfeld for The Edge of Seventeen, an excellent performance in an underrated movie that will definitely inspire wondrous anniversary thinkpieces written by contemporary teens 10 years from now.)

THE “YOU CAN ATTEND THE OSCARS BUT MUST SIT IN THE BACK” GROUP

15. Lucas Hedges in Manchester By The Sea

14. Ruth Negga in Loving

13. Viola Davis in Fences

12. Emma Stone in La La Land

11. Andrew Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge



Hedges was authentic as a dumb, sex-obsessed teenager in Manchester By The Sea. However, the likelihood that he’s a dumb, sex-obsessed 20-year-old in real life lessens his Oscar value. Negga, Davis, and Stone are very good in somewhat thankless girlfriend/wife roles that are secondary to dominant lead male performances. (Joel Edgerton wasn’t nominated for his great work in Loving, likely because the Best Actor category is stacked this year, but he’s clearly the focal point of that movie.) Out of the three, Stone has the meatiest role in one of the most popular nominated films — I wouldn’t be surprised if she wins Best Actress. But in this new system, Stone is the most adversely affected. Against the field, she’s only 12th best.

I feel bad for Andrew Garfield — he went hard after an Oscar this year. In Hacksaw Ridge and Martin Scrosese’s Silence, Garfield plays spiritual men who get their heads bashed in repeatedly because of their religious beliefs. Garfield’s wide-eyed Jimmy Stewart-isms are more effective in Ridge, though the true star of that film is Mel Gibson, whose bellicose preoccupation with self-martyrdom and hyper-graphic violence dominates nearly every frame. In the film’s second half, Gibson tramples over Garfield’s relative gentleness. So, sadly, I must also trample over his Oscar hopes.

THE “CONGRATS, YOU CAN KEEP THE GIFT BAG” GROUP