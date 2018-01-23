Here Are Your Nominees For The 90th Annual Academy Awards

Fox Searchlight/Shutterstock/Blumhouse

Unlike last year, when it was a two-movie race between La La Land and Moonlight (both won!), there are no obvious frontrunners to win Best Picture at the 90th Academy Awards. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri took home Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes, but the backlash is strong (and possibly deserved). The Shape of Water and Get Out are in the running, but will the Academy overlook the human/fish-man sex and satirical critique of systemic racism (and prejudice against horror-adjacent movies)? And what about Greta Gerwig’s heartfelt Lady Bird, Luca Guadagnino’s sensual Call Me By Your Name, and Christopher Nolan’s stunning Dunkirk?

On Tuesday morning, co-presenters Tiffany Haddish (who wasn’t nominated for her performance in Girls Trip, but it would have been great if she had been and got to say her own name) and Andy Serkis took the first step towards answering those questions when they announced this year’s nominees.

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Directing

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory)

The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)

Logan (Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green)

Molly’s Game (Aaron Sorkin)

Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams)

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)

Get Out (Jordan Peele)

Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)

The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Documentary Short Subject

Edith+Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Live Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

Original Song

“Mighty River” (Mudbound)

“The Mystery of Love” (Call Me by Your Name)

“Remember Me” (Coco)

“Stand Up for Something” (Marshall)

“This Is Me” (The Greatest Showman)

Original Score

Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer)

Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood)

The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Carter Burwell)