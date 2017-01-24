What a difference a year (and Leonardo DiCaprio getting His Precious after a bear took advantage of him) can make. The 88th Academy Awards aired on February 28, 2016, when no one took Republican upstart Donald Trump very seriously. The only references to the Celebrity Apprentice host came from Best Adapted Screenplay winner Adam McKay, who pleaded, “If you don’t want big money to control government, don’t vote for candidates that take money from big banks, oil, or weirdo billionaires,” and mo-cap superstar Andy Serkis, who told host Chris Rock that “if you were to put on a motion capture suit right now, you could play anything from a planet-threatening megalomaniacal monster to Donald Trump… actually, that’s not diverse, but anyway.”
There will undoubtedly be loads more references to our now-president during this year’s ceremony on February 26, especially with Jimmy Kimmel (and not the other late-night Jimmy) at the helm. But before then, let’s all turn into Trump watching SNL, and complain about everything that didn’t get nominated. Or rejoice about what did! (Maybe — and please hear me out — Moonlight and La La Land are both great!) The 89th Academy Award nominees were announced Tuesday morning by director Jason Reitman, Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs, actresses Brie Larson and Jennifer Hudson, actor Ken Watanabe, and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki.
No Popstar for best song is a crime.
Agreed, I knew that movie would never get Oscar love, but Mona Lisa was the best song original song of 2016 by far.
You could have nominated two if not three songs from that movie.
La La Land is gonna be 2017’s Crash, and not even the Cronenberg Crash.
I’m more dreading the Titanic scenario where they do a big, boring awards sweep and piss on your jeans.
I swore I would never do it, but I am definitely turning into the crotchety old “get off my lawn” guy that has no idea what the kids are up to. I haven’t seen anything on that list and I haven’t even heard of 60-70% of them
As usual, my favorite category is Original Screenplay, where Hell or High Water might just get some love.
I predict La La Land taking Picture, Actor and Actress along with Best Original Song. Ali will probably get Supporting Actor.
Most of these movies and performances are pretty damn good, despite many deserving candidates being snubbed. But Hidden Figures and Hacksaw Ridge have no business in Best Picture.
You’re probably right about Picture and Song, but I think Actor will go to Casey Affleck. Actress will be interesting: Isabelle Huppert or Natalie Portman?
I really liked Hell or High Water, too. I wish more peple in Hollywood shared my love of westerns and my loathe of musicals.
My predictions so far:
“La La Land:” Picture, Director, Editing, Song, Score, Cinematography, maybe Actress
“Manchester by the Sea:” Actor, Original Screenplay
“Moonlight:” Adapted Screenplay, maybe Supporting Actor
“Fences:” Supporting Actress
“Elle:” maybe Actress
I’d be glad to see Arrival get some love; a straightforward story told in a very novel way.