SUMMIT/SHUTTERSTOCK/A24

What a difference a year (and Leonardo DiCaprio getting His Precious after a bear took advantage of him) can make. The 88th Academy Awards aired on February 28, 2016, when no one took Republican upstart Donald Trump very seriously. The only references to the Celebrity Apprentice host came from Best Adapted Screenplay winner Adam McKay, who pleaded, “If you don’t want big money to control government, don’t vote for candidates that take money from big banks, oil, or weirdo billionaires,” and mo-cap superstar Andy Serkis, who told host Chris Rock that “if you were to put on a motion capture suit right now, you could play anything from a planet-threatening megalomaniacal monster to Donald Trump… actually, that’s not diverse, but anyway.”

There will undoubtedly be loads more references to our now-president during this year’s ceremony on February 26, especially with Jimmy Kimmel (and not the other late-night Jimmy) at the helm. But before then, let’s all turn into Trump watching SNL, and complain about everything that didn’t get nominated. Or rejoice about what did! (Maybe — and please hear me out — Moonlight and La La Land are both great!) The 89th Academy Award nominees were announced Tuesday morning by director Jason Reitman, Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs, actresses Brie Larson and Jennifer Hudson, actor Ken Watanabe, and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki.