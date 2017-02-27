All The Oscar Winners So Far: Full 2017 Winner List

Getty Image

The 2017 Oscars are upon us! Which means it’s time to get drunk and enjoy famous people crying, smiling, and most likely making political statements. The red carpet already kicked off the night right with some choice moments, including a fun surprise for Lin-Manuel Miranda, but it’s finally time for the main event. And with Jimmy Kimmel in the host chair, there will undoubtedly be some Trump jokes and Matt Damon feud references.

As the night unfolds, we’ll be bringing you all the highlights, but please join us here for all the Oscar winners so far as we keep the winner list updated live. We’ve already spelled out our predictions for tonight — even ranking every Oscar performance from worst to best — and you can follow everything below, with the winner listed first in bold.

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)