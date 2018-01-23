Fox Searchlight / Universal / A24

This year’s Oscar nominations are, at once, entirely predictable and utterly incredible. Call Me By Your Name and The Shape of Water were presumed Best Picture nominees — they are now confirmed Best Picture nominees — but they’re also movies that will forever change the way you look at the peach and fish emojis. But beyond Blumhouse Productions, the home of Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, now having two Oscar contenders on its roster (Whiplash and Get Out), the nominations of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences suggests a changing organization that’s trying to undo much of the ceremony’s alleged predictability and disrupt the idea of “Oscar bait.”

Here are some of the biggest shake-ups from previous years, as seen through (most but not all of) the Best Picture nominees.

Call Me By Your Name

Call Me By Your Name‘s nomination is big news for peach lovers everywhere (and I don’t mean people who love eating peaches…), but an even bigger deal for actors in their 20s. Timothée Chalamet, 22, and Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya, 28, are the first pair of under-30 actors to be nominated for Best Actor in the same year ever; the Call Me By Your Name star is also the youngest nominee since Mickey Rooney in 1939 for Babes in Arms. If he wins, he would break the current record, held by The Pianist‘s Adrien Brody, by seven years.

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Remember when Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight wasn’t nominated for Best Picture, but The Reader was? (To quote Hugh Jackman, “I haven’t seen The Reader.”) The Academy does, which is why since 2009, the number of nominations has gone from a maximum of five to 10. This year, there are nine potential winners, including Dunkirk, directed by… Christopher Nolan. The World War II epic is not only his first film to receive Best Picture consideration, but a reminder that a summer blockbuster can be just as stunning as a mid-December prestige drama.