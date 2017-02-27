Do Awards Show Political Statements Make A Difference?

The Funniest Twitter Reactions To The 2017 Oscars

02.27.17

The 2017 Oscars just wrapped up (full winners list here). Were you watching every moment, perhaps getting insanely blitzed thanks to a drinking game? If so, you may not have been watching Twitter make jokes about celebrities reading mean tweets or Ryan Gosling inspiring a new meme or Hailee Steinfeld jokingly trying to steal an unaccompanied Oscar statuette or Matt Damon’s feud with Kimmel or all of those musical performances.

And Twitter even reacted amusingly to the inspiring moments, like Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali‘s speeches upon winning their first (and hopefully not last) Oscars. (We will, of course, have a separate reactions post to that insane Moonlight development.)

It started with people picking their favorite outfits during the pre-show:

Then things got rolling, and people noticed things sometimes look like other things:

