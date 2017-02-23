Getty Image

Hello, and welcome to The Oscar Chase: In which Uproxx film and TV editor Keith Phipps and Uproxx senior entertainment writer Mike Ryan discuss the 2016 Oscar season. It’s going to be fun!

Keith: Mike, when we started doing this column this year, I envisioned it appearing a lot more frequently. For people in our line of work, Oscars season can be like an all-encompassing cloud, especially as the big day approaches. Last year — and most years before that — it seemed like every week brought a dramatic new story. Of course, last year also had the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, which meant the Oscars race overlapped with a larger story. This year doesn’t have that (which isn’t to say that one year of doing a better-than-usual job of selecting diverse nominees has solved the problem). What it does have is a bunch of real-world events that have come to overshadow awards season.

In short, a politically divisive 2016 election has turned into a politically divisive post-election 2017 in which tumult and has become an everyday thing. When the president is, say, attempting to institute a travel ban with roots in Islamophobia that threatens to unravel the core promise of America it’s kind of hard to care that much whether or not Meryl Streep really deserved that nomination for Florence Foster Jenkins. And, apart from a Best Picture race that’s come down to #TeamMoonlight and #TeamLaLaLand, I can’t really think of any race that’s captured the public’s imagination. And that race has itself been pretty tiresome, mostly involving the predictable trashing of the winning La La Land, a movie that just wants, and deserves, to be loved.

So, with the Oscars just a few days away, are you having as hard a time caring as I am? And I want to care. It’s a flawed institution, but one I’m pretty invested in every other year. And I’d much rather think about it than the undermining of our democratic institutions and political norms. But I’m having a hard time this year. Where’s your head at these days?

Mike: Do people care? Of course they care. Am I personally having a more difficult time becoming invested? Yes, I am. Like, I couldn’t imagine getting mad about a movie right now. But people are and I’m kind of envious. If anything, our current political climate has made me want to like things more. I want all the movies to win Oscars. I want Moonlight to win an Oscar. I want La La Land to win an Oscar. I want Hidden Figures to win an Oscar. Oscars for everyone! But, no, unless somehow Suicide Squad is announced as Best Picture, I can’t see myself getting angry over any movie winning a trophy.

But for better or for worse, I don’t think the story here is the winners anymore. The story is what people will say whenever they win and they have the world’s attention for a few minutes. Remember when political speeches were rare? You know, there was that moment during a speech where you start thinking, “Oh, this is starting to drift off into… oh, yes, I see, this person doesn’t like George W. Bush.” And what was always surprising is there were loud people in the audience booing. People always boo. But what about this year?

This year feel like the weird year where it will be odd if a winner doesn’t say something about Trump. If I was up for an Oscar, I might be thinking something along the lines of, “Well, If I don’t say something about Trump, will that mean people think I like Trump?” I’d think I’d have to say something. If nothing else, I’d just want to get that on the record even if it’s not profound. So my acceptance speech would be something like, “Oh this is such an honor. I didn’t think I’d win, so I didn’t prepare anything. Well, first i just want to say I don’t like Donald Trump. Secondly, I want to thank my agent and my publicist…”

So, anyway, that was my long way of saying that, yes, I am looking forward to the Oscars in anticipation of what people will say, but I don’t feel invested in who wins, really.