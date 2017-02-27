Gearing up for the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars was akin to preparing for a boxing match for millions of filmgoers — 2016 was a tough year for us all. We lost a lot of stars. But through hours of mental preparation and pounding our our palms with our fists, we were able to get through the 2016 Oscars In Memoriam together. The touching segment was hosted by a visibly moved Jennifer Aniston, who mentioned the recently passed Bill Paxton.

Even with the gut punch that was 2016 behind us, it’s important to keep things in perspective. Last year was heavy on the feels when it came to artists lost, but, according to The Wrap, the year was thankfully light on Academy members lost (60 in 2016, 77 in 2015 and 83 in 2014). Still, the hits came hard.

As the touching reel went through those we lost, Sara Bareilles sang Joni Mitchell’s Both Sides, Now. We saw Patty Duke, director Curtis Hanson (LA Confidential, Wonderboys), John Hurt, Mary Tyler Moore, Alan Rickman, Gene Wilder, and of course, Carrie Fisher followed by her mother, Debbie Reynolds (who was nominated for Best Actress and given the 2016 Humanitarian Award). Among a familiar beep and bloop, Kenny Baker, who played R2-D2, was shown on screen. Why would they have people cutting onions during the Oscars? Silly.

Thankfully, we can remember the good times. Like when Prince, who won the Academy Award for Original Song Score in 1985, accepted his award dressed like he was from the future.