The 2017 Oscars In Memoriam Is The Tearjerker Moment We Expected It To Be

#Oscars 2017
02.26.17 56 mins ago

Gearing up for the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars was akin to preparing for a boxing match for millions of filmgoers — 2016 was a tough year for us all. We lost a lot of stars. But through hours of mental preparation and pounding our our palms with our fists, we were able to get through the 2016 Oscars In Memoriam together. The touching segment was hosted by a visibly moved Jennifer Aniston, who mentioned the recently passed Bill Paxton.

Even with the gut punch that was 2016 behind us, it’s important to keep things in perspective. Last year was heavy on the feels when it came to artists lost, but, according to The Wrap, the year was thankfully light on Academy members lost (60 in 2016, 77 in 2015 and 83 in 2014). Still, the hits came hard.

As the touching reel went through those we lost, Sara Bareilles sang Joni Mitchell’s Both Sides, Now. We saw Patty Duke, director Curtis Hanson (LA Confidential, Wonderboys), John Hurt, Mary Tyler Moore, Alan Rickman, Gene Wilder, and of course, Carrie Fisher followed by her mother, Debbie Reynolds (who was nominated for Best Actress and given the 2016 Humanitarian Award). Among a familiar beep and bloop, Kenny Baker, who played R2-D2, was shown on screen. Why would they have people cutting onions during the Oscars? Silly.

Thankfully, we can remember the good times. Like when Prince, who won the Academy Award for Original Song Score in 1985, accepted his award dressed like he was from the future.

Subscribe to UPROXX

TOPICS#Oscars 2017
TAGSOscars 2017the oscar chase

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP