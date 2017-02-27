Jimmy Kimmel Gave Us An Extremely Harsh Mean Tweets For The Oscars

#Oscars 2017
02.26.17 1 hour ago

Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Mean Tweets segment have become something of legend in recent years. Kimmel’s provided a sad platform for celebrities to share the abuse they have coming at them on Twitter daily. Celebrities as diverse as Houston Texans All Pro J.J. Watt, to George Clooney, Seth Rogan and even Barack Obama (a Trump segment would be the most surreal ever) have all shared the mean tweets sent to them by anonymous eggs masquerading as experts in their given field on social media. Tonight at the Oscars, a very special, and extremely harsh edition of Mean Tweets gave us the perfect bone structure and kind eyes of Ryan Gosling and the “cracked-out” Emma Stone.

Really, how do you come back from this?

Or this…

Or this?

