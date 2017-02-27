Jimmy Kimmel Gave Us An Extremely Harsh Mean Tweets For The Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Mean Tweets segment have become something of legend in recent years. Kimmel’s provided a sad platform for celebrities to share the abuse they have coming at them on Twitter daily. Celebrities as diverse as Houston Texans All Pro J.J. Watt, to George Clooney, Seth Rogan and even Barack Obama (a Trump segment would be the most surreal ever) have all shared the mean tweets sent to them by anonymous eggs masquerading as experts in their given field on social media. Tonight at the Oscars, a very special, and extremely harsh edition of Mean Tweets gave us the perfect bone structure and kind eyes of Ryan Gosling and the “cracked-out” Emma Stone.

Really, how do you come back from this?

Miles Teller has the face of a guy who would request Gangnam Style at a wedding where he doesn't know either the bride or groom. — ERAUQS SI DLROW EHT (@JoshGrimmer) August 19, 2016

Or this…

#Cine Es un buen momento para ver a este perrito y Tilda Swinton juntos <3 #MeanTweets #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ldIdNGbHYg — Fernando Soldevilla (@fersoldevilla36) February 27, 2017

Or this?