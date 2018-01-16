



StudioCanal

The internet likes to argue about movies, and the internet (possibly too often) likes to use Rotten Tomatoes as a way of putting a stamp on whether a movie is actually good or not. As a score compiler and review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes is just an easy thing to point to when the “universal praise” statement needs to be backed up in those late-night, conjecture-filled discussions about The Last Jedi. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t hold value, and when a movie is praised unanimously over hundreds of positive reviews, it’s a special thing. Now Paddington 2 is joining a small group of movies that have over one hundred 100 percent positive reviews.

SlashFilm lists 1999’s Toy Story 2, 2008’s Man on Wire and 2016’s Things to Come as the only other movies to have zero “rotten” reviews on their site. Lady Bird also held this distinction before a single rotten review derailed that piece of history after 163 positive reviews.

Our very own Vince Mancini gave Paddington 2 a positive review, saying it was “charming and quaint” and he walked out of the theater with a smile on his face. So, Paddington 2 is just the fourth 100 percent in through a huge number of reviews in history, and the second family film to have the honor. Time will tell if a single reviewer will want to stand out from the crowd by giving it a low score because of Paddington’s love for his Kangol hat.

(Via Slashfilm)