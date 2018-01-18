Warner Bros

2018 might end with North America (or, y’know, the planet) being blown to bits, but it was still a good year. That’s because 2018 is when Paddington 2 — the warmest, fuzziest, most pleasant and very British sequel ever — came out. The film didn’t make much money in its first weekend of release (a limp $11 million, good for seventh place), but it’s a criticial smash. Paddington 2 was already one of only four movies with 100-plus reviews to boast a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score ever — now it also has the “most consecutive Fresh reviews without a single Rotten write-up.” Suck on that marmalade sandwich, Buzz and Woody.

Paddington 2 has [topped] Toy Story 2‘s Rotten Tomatoes record, notching the most consecutive Fresh reviews without a single Rotten write-up. As of this writing, Paddington 2 has 164 Fresh reviews, versus Toy Story 2‘s 163. (Via)

“The Paddington films are a real labour of love,” director Paul King said. “So many people pour their hearts and souls into them for months or even years, hand-crafting every last frame, and we are all incredibly grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response we’ve had so far. We hope it inspires people to go to the cinema to see for themselves if a talking animal film really can be any good, and whether Hugh Grant really can look devilishly handsome even while dressed as a nun. (Clue: yes.).” And a burglar, and dog, and knight, and…

(Via Rotten Tomatoes)