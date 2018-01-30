By every possible measure, The Passion of the Christ is a “big” movie. It made $612 million on a $30 million budget, was nominated for three Oscars, and it’s the highest-grossing non-English language film of all-time. But is it the biggest film in history? Nope. That would be The Passion of the Christ 2, apparently.
In an interview with USA Today, Jim Caviezel remarked that he’s on board for Mel Gibson’s proposed Passion sequel, which is tentatively called The Resurrection. “There are things that I cannot say that will shock the audience,” he said. “I won’t tell you how he’s going to go about it. But I’ll tell you this much, the film he’s going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It’s that good.”
Caviezel was light on specific details about The Resurrection, although he did offer, “Braveheart, that’s a film that took a long time to be able to crack. The same thing for Passion. And the same thing for this. He’s finally got it. So that is coming.” The Passion of the Christ came out in 2004 to a host of controversy, including criticisms of anti-Semitism. Certainly, that won’t happen for the sequel.
Meanwhile, Lethal Weapon 5 is still maybe happening?
(Via USA Today)
So… he’s saying that the film will be bigger than Jesus?
Hard pass
spoiler alert JC re-animates and he’s super pissed that his dad made him come back to earth.
Didnt Family Guy already crack the idea for the sequel?
It’s a bold claim, but he also knows that 1 in 3 people in the world is potential ticket buyer. The recent trend is that movies like God’s Not Dead, etc. become ‘required viewing’ for entire congregations with group outings, and this movie is the blockbuster version of that. Then you have the casual movie person that is looking for a fantastical story.