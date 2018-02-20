Universal

His film Phantom Thread was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (for a now-retired Daniel Day-Lewis), but all Paul Thomas Anderson wants to do is talk about Tiffany Haddish. The Girls Trip star, who had a breakout 2017 and presumably a deluge of offers in 2018, has been in contact with PTA after he recently asked to “cut to the front of the line” to work with her. “I’ve been talking to him on the telephone,” Haddish told Vulture. “I’ve talked to him a few times and we’re probably gonna work together.”

Maybe, if our dreams are answered, in a movie with Maya Rudolph.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Anderson called Haddish a “thrilling performer” and (favorably) compared her to Adam Sandler, whom he worked with in Punch Drunk Love. “Don’t just be fooled by how funny she is,” he said. “She just has a fierceness. I think I feel a connection to her because she’s such an L.A. kid as well. It feels like I’ve known her for a long time, which is weird. I’ve talked to her on the telephone. I’ve never even met her. But you follow those instincts. They’re always good. Yeah … Haddish.” That is my new motto in life.

When the possibility of Haddish and Anderson’s wife Rudolph starring in a movie together was brought up, he replied, “Absolutely! That’s a combustible combination, the two of them. That’s what you dream of as a director. Because you know if you just get your… together and you’re simple and you create a platform, why do you think people look good when they work with Daniel Day-Lewis? Because it’s Daniel Day-Lewis! Writing for them, I feel like you could turn on the faucet and that’ll come out. That would be a great team.”

With DDL out of the picture, this must happen. For all the hungry boys and girls.

