Caped Crusader Saves Kids From Scary Clowns

Pennywise Emerges From The Sewer In The Latest Look At The ‘It’ Remake

12.27.16 52 mins ago
Remember when we thought killer clowns were going to take over Earth and/or kill us all? That’s nothing compared to what’s in store next year, when the remake of Stephen King’s It terrifies a new generation of Losers.

The horror movie — which stars Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, and Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise — has been through a tumultuous production cycle, with True Detective‘s Cary Fukunaga leaving the rumored two-part project due to an “inoffensive, conventional script.” (Andrés Muschietti subsequently took over as director). But filming has wrapped, and It is set to be released on Sept. 8.

Muschietti told Entertainment Weekly that his evil clown spends less time lurking in the shadows than Tim Curry’s in the 1990 ABC miniseries. “Pennywise shows up, he’s front and center, and he does his show. He has an act,” he said. “So it’s weird all the time, and every little thing implies a further threat.” That goes along with Skarsgård’s description of Pennywise being “such an extreme character. Inhumane. It’s beyond even a sociopath, because he’s not even human. He’s not even a clown. I’m playing just one of the beings It creates… It’s important that we do something fresh and original for this one. It’s purposely not going toward that weird, greasy look.”

Pennywise won’t be weird and greasy, but he will smell terrible:

TAGSITIt remakePennywise the Clown

