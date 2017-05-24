Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In a 2013 interview, author Stephen King discussed the origin of It, his 1986 novel about a scary-ass clown, excuse me, the scary-ass clown. “I thought to myself,” he said, “what scares children more than anything else in the world?’ And the answer was clowns.” King’s not wrong: Even before I read It or watched the 1990 miniseries starring Tim Curry, I was terrified of Pennywise. My friends and I — even the Losers’ Club was cooler than us — would often explore the woods in middle school, and every time we heard a rustling noise, we assumed it was Pennywise and ran away. Thanks for that, Stephen King.

It is still omnipresent, arguably now more than ever. There’s a feature-length (and record-breaking) film coming out in September, and Dead Mouse Productions Ltd. and Cult Screenings UK Ltd. launched an Indiegogo campaign for Pennywise: The Story of It, a documentary about “the making of Stephen King’s It and its cultural impact over the last 28 years.”

Supported by dozens of the original cast and crew, including Tim Curry, Tommy Lee Wallace, and Bart Mixon, Pennywise is made by fans of the It for fans of It. The crew have already received support from over 20 [members] of the cast and crew, including acquiring over two hours of never-before-seen set footage from SFX wizard Bart Mixon, as well as loads of archival and behind-the-scenes photos and there is no doubt that by the time of production many more key players will be attached to share their amazing stories about one of the most iconic movies ever-made. (Via)

Backers of the documentary can get everything from a pin badge (£10/$12.94) to an executive producer credit (£2500/$3,235.75). Remember: giving money to a movie about an evil clown doesn’t mean you support clowns. Pennywise: The Story of It is hoping for a June 2018 release.

