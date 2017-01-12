A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Favorite Might Be Joining ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

HBO

If you take a look at “nerdy” things that have hit the mainstream, it’s hard to think of anything more popular than the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Game of Thrones (only Star Wars and The Walking Dead can even compete). Well, hold onto your butts, because everyone’s favorite Lannister could be joining the MCU. According to Entertainment Weekly, Peter Dinklage is in early talks to join Avengers: Infinity War (cue excited shrieking). While he hasn’t officially signed on and no specific role has been announced, Dinklage could board the next Avengers film and its sequel once he finishes up filming the seventh season of Thrones in February.

Dinklage is no stranger to Marvel, having played the villainous Bolivar Trask in X-Men: Days Of Future Past, but that wasn’t officially part of the MCU. Infinity War is already shaping up to have an absolutely enormous cast, but the addition of Dinklage is always a welcome one. Plus, if co-director Anthony Russo is to be believed, we may need some new faces to populate the changing universe.

“I can’t get into too much detail about who we’re introducing, but these two movies are intended to be the culmination of everything that has happened in the [Marvel Cinematic Universe] since the very first Iron Man movie,” Anthony said in August. “In being a culmination, these movies are in some ways going to be an end to certain things, and in some ways, they’re going to be the beginning of certain things.”(via)

Did those words also make you clutch your Captain America Funko Pop protectively to your chest? If the deal goes through, who do you think Dinklage would be the perfect fit for? Please say Doc Ock.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)