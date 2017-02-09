Everything We Know About 'The Last Jedi'

‘Fleabag’ Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge Will Play The CGI Sidekick In The Han Solo Spinoff Movie

#Star Wars
Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.09.17
fleabag

AMAZON

Hayden Christensen aside, the Star Wars films are remarkably well cast. Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher added a spark to George Lucas’ often-stilted dialogue; Mark Hamill was the perfect whiny farm-boy; it’s not Ewan McGregor or Natalie Portman’s fault that the prequels are objectively terrible; Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac are a charismatic threesome that rivals the original trio; and no one rocks a cape quite like Ben Mendelsohn.

That strong work in the casting department has continued with the Han Solo spinoff movie. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have assembled a solid group of actors so far, led by Alden Ehrenreich (anyone who saw Hail, Caesar! knows he was meant to be a star) and Donald Glover as Han and Lando, with Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson filling out the call sheet. The latest rumored addition to the Star Wars universe is Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator and star of one of the funniest (and raunchiest) shows you’re probably not watching, Fleabag (which is the only thing Leia didn’t call Chewie).

Variety reports that Waller-Bridge is in talks for a “CGI-driven performance” that would be a “significant part of the ensemble, similarly to key Star Wars characters in the past like C-3P0 and, most recently, Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” She won’t be playing Chewbacca, but someone like Han Solo’s favorite fuzzball. Unlike Fleabag’s favorite fuzzballs.

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSHAN SOLOHAN SOLO MOVIEPhoebe Waller-BridgeStar Wars
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, Simpsons referencer

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP