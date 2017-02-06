‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Sails In With A New Super Bowl Trailer

02.05.17

The Pirates series has gone through some permutations now that Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley have left the films, but at its core it is still good for the same entertainment levels as long as you like pirates doing pirate things with a side of the supernatural. In a new trailer for the latest movie in the highly successful franchise, that’s exactly what we get. There’s a demon ghost bird, some “demonic ship from hell” action, and a confirmation that “the dead have taken over the sea” which doesn’t sound like too great a thing to have happening. Can’t pirates ever just have fun plundering and sailing around with all these ghost ships causing problems?

