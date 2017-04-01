Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Orlando Bloom’s return to the Pirates franchise (not the porn one) is the big hook in the latest Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales promo. Well, he’s the hook provided you can find him in the 30-second spot’s murky confines.

We saw a smidge of Bloom’s Will Turner in the film’s Super Bowl trailer and we get a little more of the Captain of the Flying Dutchman in this preview. We’re informed that “ALL PIRATES MUST DIE” by some menacing text during the brief tease which is something to chew on while having a think about Turner’s coral encrusted face. OUR BEAUTIFUL BLOOM! Early reviews of Dead Men Tell No Tales from Cinemacon were relatively warm, although Cinemacon isn’t exactly the sternest criticism hub for upcoming blockbusters.

Here’s Disney’s description of what’s in store with the fifth Pirates movie.

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced.

Oh, rips better be roared, dude. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales arrives in theaters on May 26.