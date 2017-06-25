Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The first trailer for Pitch Perfect 3 has arrived and sees the Bellas in a tough spot after graduating from college. They’ve all moved on to their respective real world lives and it doesn’t seem to be working out too well. While Elizabeth Banks isn’t directing the film, she does return alongside John Michael Higgins to document the eventual failure of the group to hold onto success after college. This turns into a blessing it seems as the group comes together to sing again with the USO, going up against real bands with real instruments as they tour around the globe.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Hailee Steinfeld all return for what seems to be the final Pitch Perfect film, with the tagline even referring to it as “the farewell tour” for the group. Ruby Rose joins the cast as a member of the rival band that seems ready to compete with The Bellas, savagely berate them in between musical numbers, and finally discovering a mutual respect and joining them on stage for some sort of team up performance that will warm hearts. There also seems to be a lot of action this time around for some reason, which seems odd for a movie about a girl’s a cappella group.

While the film was originally scheduled for a summer 2017 release, it was pushed back to December and that sweet Christmas spot for some counter-programming against Justice League and Star Wars. It’s perfect strategy to grab those audience members dying for more a cappella over the holiday break. The only way it could be even better is if they include every Christmas song imaginable in the soundtrack.

(Via Universal)