A Drunk Michael Shannon Is Mistaken For Bigfoot In The Insane ‘Pottersville’ Trailer

11.02.17 1 hour ago

Christmas miracles are real. Don’t believe me? Then you clearly haven’t seen the trailer for Pottersville, a movie that begs the question, “How has it taken this long to fit ‘drunk Michael Shannon’ and ‘Bigfoot’ into the same headline?” It also asks, “Wait, why is this Hallmark Christmas movie being released in theaters, and what damaging information do the producers have on Christina Hendricks, Judy Greer, Thomas Lennon, Ian McShane, and Ron Perlman?”

Pottersville stars Michael Shannon — that’s two-time Oscar nominee Michael Shannon — as (I’m going to quote the official plot summary here, because it’s too good) a “beloved local businessman who is mistaken for the legendary Bigfoot during an inebriated romp through town in a makeshift gorilla costume. The sightings set off an international Bigfoot media spectacle and a windfall of tourism dollars for a simple American town hit by hard times.”

Move over, “Teacher says every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings,” because there’s a new iconic Christmas movie quote. And it’s Al Swearengen yelling, “Am I the only one here who doesn’t want to hump Bigfoot?” Yes.

Pottersville — which was directed by Seth Henrikson and written by Daniel Meyer — opens in theaters on November 17, assuming it’s a real movie.

Around The Web

TAGSMICHAEL SHANNONMovie TrailersPOTTERSVILLE

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP