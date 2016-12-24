Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hollywood’s incessant need to tap into nostalgia is still chugging along, as a new international trailer for Power Rangers is here to provide evidence. Lionsgate has released a new international trailer for the big-screen adaptation of the 90s’ beloved TV series Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers.

There is not a whole lot of new footage showcased in the latest trailer, as the original teaser in October gave people an idea of the direction the film is going to take. The filmmakers appear to be taking on a Chronicle-ish tone for the new film; overwhelmed teens get new powers and are stressing out about them. And all the tell-tale signs are there including teen angst, hair cutting, glowing green alien rocks and a villainous Elizabeth Banks signaling the darker tone. The description for the film seems to prove we will be seeing a gritty reboot of the fluffy 90s’ TV show:

“Saban’s Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.”

The promotional campaign for the film has been a little light on information, as posters have been minimal, social media campaigns are a bit odd and the reported concept art of Alpha 5 has been stuff to fuel nightmares. But one thing we are getting is digital abs. Despite the lack of information, the cast for the film is intriguing as Elizabeth Banks is paying villain Rita Repulsa; Bryan Cranston will be the Ranger’s mentor Zordon; and Bill Hader will be voicing robot assistant Alpha 5. Ai-yi-yi-yi-yi there is so much to look forward and the March 24, 2017, release date is right around the corner.

