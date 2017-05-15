Veteran actor Powers Boothe, best known for his role in movies and television shows like Tombstone and Deadwood, has passed away at the age of 68. He was just a few weeks shy of his 69th birthday. The news was first reported on Twitter by his close friend Beau Bridges, and confirmed by his publicist to TV Line. Current reports say that the actor passed away in his sleep early Sunday morning. Bridges
Fans and members of the industry posted farewell messages on Twitter remembering the great actor’s varied career (even if he did have more than his share of Westerns mixed in there).
