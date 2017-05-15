HBO

Veteran actor Powers Boothe, best known for his role in movies and television shows like Tombstone and Deadwood, has passed away at the age of 68. He was just a few weeks shy of his 69th birthday. The news was first reported on Twitter by his close friend Beau Bridges, and confirmed by his publicist to TV Line. Current reports say that the actor passed away in his sleep early Sunday morning. Bridges

It's with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband. — Beau Bridges (@MrBeauBridges) May 14, 2017

Fans and members of the industry posted farewell messages on Twitter remembering the great actor’s varied career (even if he did have more than his share of Westerns mixed in there).