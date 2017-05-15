‘Tombstone’ And ‘Deadwood’ Actor Powers Boothe Is Dead At 68

05.14.17 26 mins ago

HBO

Veteran actor Powers Boothe, best known for his role in movies and television shows like Tombstone and Deadwood, has passed away at the age of 68. He was just a few weeks shy of his 69th birthday. The news was first reported on Twitter by his close friend Beau Bridges, and confirmed by his publicist to TV Line. Current reports say that the actor passed away in his sleep early Sunday morning. Bridges

Fans and members of the industry posted farewell messages on Twitter remembering the great actor’s varied career (even if he did have more than his share of Westerns mixed in there).

