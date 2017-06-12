‘Predator’ Lines For When You Need To Intimidate

Features Writer
06.12.17

20th Century Fox

You’ve probably (I say “probably.” I don’t know your life.) never had to test out your combat skills while facing off against a sometimes invisible alien hunter that specializes in wasting dudes that get in its way. That being said, you can still learn a thing or two from Arnold Schwarzenegger and the rest of his tough as nails commandos while watching the ’80s action classic, Predator.

As we celebrate 30 years of screaming “Get to the choppah,” it’s also worth remembering those lines that should inspire you should you ever have to throw down (or more likely, just sound like a total badass to scare off anyone who would dare try to push you around).

Around The Web

TAGSArnold SchwarzeggerCARL WEATHERSpredatorShareable

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP