‘Predator’ Lines For When You Need To Intimidate

20th Century Fox

You’ve probably (I say “probably.” I don’t know your life.) never had to test out your combat skills while facing off against a sometimes invisible alien hunter that specializes in wasting dudes that get in its way. That being said, you can still learn a thing or two from Arnold Schwarzenegger and the rest of his tough as nails commandos while watching the ’80s action classic, Predator.

As we celebrate 30 years of screaming “Get to the choppah,” it’s also worth remembering those lines that should inspire you should you ever have to throw down (or more likely, just sound like a total badass to scare off anyone who would dare try to push you around).