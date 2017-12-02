Getty Image

Quentin Tarantino’s first film without Harvey Weinstein now has a release date and it falls on a grisly anniversary that connected to the film’s Charles Manson theme. The date, August 9, 2019, would mark the 50th anniversary of the horrifying murder of Sharon Tate and four others at the actresses’ home in Los Angeles.

Sony won the rights to the film earlier in November according to The Hollywood Reporter, though details about the ninth film from Tarantino have been scarce. The IMDB entry for the film details a plot revolving around “a TV actor and his stunt double embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry” with the Manson murders providing a background to the story. The Hollywood Reporter provided a little more detail about the setting:

Tarantino’s movie is described as a 1969-set ensemble piece that in some way involves Manson and the murder of Tate. Sony’s pickup came with no actors attached, but overtures have been made to such A-listers as Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

Robbie’s rumored role would be Sharon Tate, but it is unknown what direction the film would take with her involvement. Other reports have compared the film to Inglourious Basterds, with Manson playing a role similar to Hitler in that film. There’s also that rumor that it will borrow elements from Tarantino’s Kill Bill 3 script, giving Sharon Tate a chance at revenge. While that seems a little too predictable for Tarantino, it isn’t something that would be unwelcome.

