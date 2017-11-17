Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Why are we just now making a movie about The Rock doing battle with a group of world-destroying giant mutated animals? How did it take us this long to figure that out? It was so obvious, in hindsight. Of course, there should be a movie about The Rock doing battle with a group of world-destroying giant mutated animals. We should be on the third film in the franchise, to be honest. At the very least, it should have happened before the Baywatch movie. Maybe even before San Andreas. I guess that last one depends on your priorities, and if you would rather see The Rock do battle against shifting tectonic plates or a gorilla as big as an apartment building. I understand if you need a minute to think about this.

Point being: The first trailer for Rampage is here. Rampage is a full-length feature film based on the 1986 video game of the same name, in which a giant gorilla, a giant wolf, and a giant lizard smashed the everloving hell out of buildings. That was the whole game, more or less. And you played as the animals, not anyone trying to stop them. And as awesome as that is/was (you could make a decent argument that video games have been going downhill ever since), you might be wondering how anyone can possibly turn that into a movie starring The Rock.

Glad you asked. Via Wikipedia:

Primatologist Davis Okoye, a man who keeps people at a distance, shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, albino silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.

Yes. All of that. The Rock is working with a disgraced genetic engineer to save the world from a huge bloodthirsty gorilla that used to be his best friend. I have been waiting my entire life to type that sentence.

The trailer itself is something to behold. Two important things happen right away: One, someone accuses The Rock of liking animals more than people; two, The Rock communicates with his gorilla friend, George, via sign language.

New Line Cinema

Already a top 10 movie, ever.

But.

There’s a problem. A science… thing falls from the sky or possibly from space. George touches it. The next day he has grown two feet taller and angry and The Rock says, adorably, “What’s happening to my friend?” Enter Jeffrey Dean Morgan, playing the role of Overconfident Government Official Who Has Everything Under Control. The Rock questions him about all of this, which elicits the following reply: “Oh, you didn’t know about the 30-foot wolf?”