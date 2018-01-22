The Rock Discovers Another Mutated Foe In A New ‘Rampage’ TV Spot

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Of course the wolf flies.” The Rock says exactly what we were thinking when this new TV Spot for Rampage revealed that the giant mutated wolf also has the power of flight now for some reason. If the video above isn’t working, it’s also available here, because Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson playing a primatologist trying to save his giant gorilla best friend is too important to miss.

This new spot, which aired during the NFL AFC/NFC Championship, is in keeping with the bonkers visuals of the first trailer, but it adds some new footage (the wolf flies!). Is it strange that a mysterious goo which makes animals grow larger would also give a wolf wings (and hollow bones apparently)? Shhhhhhhhh hush now. Just let us have our flying wolves. Zoo was canceled. We need this. I need this.

Primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), a man who keeps people at a distance, shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry transforms this gentle ape into a raging monster. To make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly altered alpha predators. As these newly created monsters tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.

Have we posted this synopsis before? Yes, of course. Will we continue to post this synopsis because its existence is a gift from the heavens? Yes. Oh god yes. IT DOESN’T MATTER if it’s repeated; it’s delightful every time.

Rampage welcomes us to the jungle this April 20th.

