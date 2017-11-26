Getty Image

Rance Howard, the father of Ron and Clint Howard, has passed away at the age of 89. The news was broken by Ron Howard in a touching Twitter post about his father, a longtime actor and collaborator with his sons in Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Cocoon, and several other films. He’s also appeared in countless other television and film roles, memorably appearing on Seinfeld as an angry farmer who chases Newman away from his daughter with a shotgun and on classic sci-fi series Babylon 5.

Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons. Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall 4 his ability to balance ambition w/great personal integrity. A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad. — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) November 25, 2017

Howard’s words, while brief, sparked an outpouring of sympathy and tributes to the director’s father from a number of notable actors and directors who shared the screen with him. This includes Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski and director Joe Dante.

My dad loved his #Babylon5 appearances. Many thanks https://t.co/i9BqwzZsep — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) November 26, 2017

He loved working for the Joe. You were one of his favorite directors. Many thanks https://t.co/mQa9du909g — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) November 26, 2017

Bryce Dallas Howard followed her father’s example and shared a poem that her grandfather could “recite from the heart,” giving some of the family’s possible perspective on their loss: