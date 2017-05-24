Random Movie Night Races To The Finish With ‘Cannonball Run II’

Warner Bros.

On the Random Movie Night podcast, Uproxx’s Mike Ryan and Keith Phipps watch and talk about a movie selected by a random number generator.

This week, the ever-so-temperamental random numbers gave us the 1984’s Cannonball Run II, which is less “movie” and more “a bunch of famous friends hanging out.” That doesn’t mean it’s not interesting, as a few of these “friends hanging out” contains most of the Rat Pack, Jackie Chan, and Don Knotts. (If you ever wanted to see Frank Sinatra involved in a car race, this is your chance.) But that’s the thing about Hal Needham’s sequel: this time Burt Reynolds and company aren’t so much racing as they are involved in solving a kidnapping, which we explain ahead.

This week, Keith and Mike are joined by renowned Hal Needham aficionado C. Robert Cargill (who co-wrote Doctor Strange and Sinister) as we try not to crash while participating in Cannonball Run II.

Next week: Night Shift

Our opening theme this week is “Late Night Tales” by Lee Rosevere from the album Music For Podcasts. Our closing theme is “Max Flashback,” also by Rosevere and from the same album. You can hear more Lee Rosevere music here.

If you enjoy Random Movie Night, be sure to subscribe and review us via Apple podcasts. It makes us happy. We’re also now on Google Play. And we have our own Soundcloud page. Look for us soon on Stitcher and other podcatchers.

 

 

