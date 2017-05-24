Random Movie Night Races To The Finish With ‘Cannonball Run II’

Warner Bros.

On the Random Movie Night podcast, Uproxx’s Mike Ryan and Keith Phipps watch and talk about a movie selected by a random number generator.

This week, the ever-so-temperamental random numbers gave us the 1984’s Cannonball Run II, which is less “movie” and more “a bunch of famous friends hanging out.” That doesn’t mean it’s not interesting, as a few of these “friends hanging out” contains most of the Rat Pack, Jackie Chan, and Don Knotts. (If you ever wanted to see Frank Sinatra involved in a car race, this is your chance.) But that’s the thing about Hal Needham’s sequel: this time Burt Reynolds and company aren’t so much racing as they are involved in solving a kidnapping, which we explain ahead.

This week, Keith and Mike are joined by renowned Hal Needham aficionado C. Robert Cargill (who co-wrote Doctor Strange and Sinister) as we try not to crash while participating in Cannonball Run II.

