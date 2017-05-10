Random Movie Night Visits The Wasteland Of ‘Terminator: Salvation’

and 05.10.17 6 mins ago

Warner Bros.

On the Random Movie Night podcast, Uproxx’s Mike Ryan and Keith Phipps watch and talk about a movie selected by a random number generator.

So far the random number generator we turn to for our movies hasn’t been shy about steering us toward sequels. We’ve had Star Trek III: The Search For SpockPoltergeist II: The Other Side, and A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge. And now: another sequel, this one the fourth entry in the Terminator series, Terminator Salvation, the 23rd highest-grossing film of 2009. Directed by McG, the film is set in the far-off future of 2018 when, thanks to Cyberdyne Systems, the Earth has been ravaged and taken over by terminators of all shapes and sizes.

Terminator Salavation wasn’t too warmly received at the time, but maybe it looks better now as we edge toward the real 2018? Why not join us for a trip into the future via a sequel that’s also kind of a prequel? (Time travel is confusing!) And stick around to the end to find out what the next exciting movie the random number generator chooses for us. (One clue: It’s not a sequel but it features someone who’s in a lot of sequels.) Finally, enjoy this:

 

Our opening theme this week is “Late Night Tales” by Lee Rosevere from the album Music For Podcasts. Our closing theme is “Max Flashback,” also by Rosevere and from the same album. You can hear more Lee Rosevere music here. If you enjoy Random Movie Night, be sure to subscribe and review us via Apple podcasts. And look for us soon on Stitcher and other podcatchers.

Around The Web

TAGSrandom movie nightTERMINATOR SALVATION

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 1 hour ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 6 days ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 7 days ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP