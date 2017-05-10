Random Movie Night Visits The Wasteland Of ‘Terminator: Salvation’

Warner Bros.

On the Random Movie Night podcast, Uproxx’s Mike Ryan and Keith Phipps watch and talk about a movie selected by a random number generator.

So far the random number generator we turn to for our movies hasn’t been shy about steering us toward sequels. We’ve had Star Trek III: The Search For Spock, Poltergeist II: The Other Side, and A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge. And now: another sequel, this one the fourth entry in the Terminator series, Terminator Salvation, the 23rd highest-grossing film of 2009. Directed by McG, the film is set in the far-off future of 2018 when, thanks to Cyberdyne Systems, the Earth has been ravaged and taken over by terminators of all shapes and sizes.

Terminator Salavation wasn’t too warmly received at the time, but maybe it looks better now as we edge toward the real 2018? Why not join us for a trip into the future via a sequel that’s also kind of a prequel? (Time travel is confusing!) And stick around to the end to find out what the next exciting movie the random number generator chooses for us. (One clue: It’s not a sequel but it features someone who’s in a lot of sequels.) Finally, enjoy this:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Our opening theme this week is “Late Night Tales” by Lee Rosevere from the album Music For Podcasts. Our closing theme is “Max Flashback,” also by Rosevere and from the same album. You can hear more Lee Rosevere music here. If you enjoy Random Movie Night, be sure to subscribe and review us via Apple podcasts. And look for us soon on Stitcher and other podcatchers.