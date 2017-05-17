Paramount

On the Random Movie Night podcast, Uproxx’s Mike Ryan and Keith Phipps watch and talk about a movie selected by a random number generator.

It’s true, it’s impossible to think of J.J. Abrams and Harrison Ford without thinking of Regarding Henry. Hold on a second, I’m being told that may not be true. Ah, I see. As it turns out, these two were involved in the third most successful movie of all time in a movie called Star Wars: The Force Awakens — which I suppose is better than the 30th most successful movie of 1991.

Mike Nichols directed this fairly bizarre film from a script by a young writer then known as Jeffrey Abrams about a jerk lawyer named Henry Turner (Ford) who becomes a nicer human being after being shot in the head. And not because of any reflection on his callous behavior after a near-death experience, Henry is nicer because his personality reverts back to something that resembles a 10-year-old boy. Well, sometimes. It’s kind of hard to tell what the exact symptoms of Henry’s ailment are because they seem to change from scene to scene, depending what is needed for whatever situation Henry now finds himself in.

And, yes, 24 years later Regarding Henry‘s writer, J.J. Abrams, and Ford would re-team for The Force Awakens. (If you must watch a movie with these two involved, that’s probably your better bet.)

Ahead, Keith Phipps and Mike Ryan dive deep into Regarding Henry, because a random number generator said we had to.

Our opening theme this week is “Late Night Tales” by Lee Rosevere from the album Music For Podcasts. Our closing theme is “Max Flashback,” also by Rosevere and from the same album. You can hear more Lee Rosevere music here.

