Keep Phasers On Stun For Random Movie Night, Episode 5: ‘Star Trek III: The Search For Spock’

04.19.17 41 mins ago

Paramount

On the Random Movie Night podcast, Uproxx’s Mike Ryan and Keith Phipps watch and talk about a movie selected by a random number generator.

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock always seems to have been unfairly lumped in with the “bad” Star Trek movies. Of the infamous “odd number curse” movies, The Search for Spock is easily the most watchable of the films with the original cast. (And it’s the ninth highest grossing film of 1984.)

As our special guest, Mr. Star Trek himself, Jordan Hoffman (the host of Engage: The Official Star Trek Podcast) points out, the whole movie is kind of a long epilogue to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Also: that’s totally fine and makes for an interesting movie in its own rights. Also, this movie has Christopher Lloyd and John Larroquette playing Klingons.

Ahead, come with us on a five-year mission (well, closer to 30 minutes) as Keith Phipps, Jordan Hoffman, and I go on a search for Spock, which you can listen to below or via iTunes, where you can subscribe so you never miss an episode. Also, we’d love it if you left feedback on our iTunes page. It makes us happy.

Other items:

• Here’s a link to the T.J. Hooker episode referenced and excerpted in the episode, “Vengeance Is Mine.”

• And here’s the Taco Bell ad heard on the podcast:

• Our theme music this week is “Late Night Tales” by Lee Rosevere from the album Music For Podcasts. You can hear more Lee Rosevere music here.)

