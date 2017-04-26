Sony

On the Random Movie Night podcast, Uproxx’s Mike Ryan and Keith Phipps watch and talk about a movie selected by a random number generator.

Robert Smigel – who, of course, is probably best knows for his work on Saturday Night Live, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and for being Triumph the Insult Comic Dog – joins Random Movie Night to discuss the film he co-wrote, 2008’s Adam Sandler hit, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan.

Rewatching today, it’s a strangely relevant film – a comedy about the Israeli, Palestinian conflict in which, in the end, the real villain is a billionaire that was modeled off Donald Trump. Smigel takes us through the production that started in the 1990s and came to a halt after the events of September 11th, 2001. With Trump playing a central role in Zohan, Smigel then shares his stories of what it was like to cover Trump rallies as Triumph – and the stories are probably not what you are expecting. Other topics include the Steve Carell comedy Smigel might have made if Trump hadn’t won.

Ahead, join Smigel and your hosts, Keith Phipps and myself, as we present what has to be the definitive You Don’t Mess with the Zohan podcast. Also, we’d love it if you left feedback on our iTunes page. It makes us happy.

Our opening theme this week is “Late Night Tales” by Lee Rosevere from the album Music For Podcasts. Our closing theme is “Max Flashback,” also by Rosevere and from the same album. You can hear more Lee Rosevere music here.)