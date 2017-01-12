The Best Horror Movies On Netflix Right Now

You Might Not Be Able To Make It Through The ‘Raw’ Trailer Without Fainting

01.12.17

I’ve been hundreds to if not thousands of movies in my life, but I’m apparently going to the theater at the wrong time, because I’ve never seen anyone poop and vomit in the aisle, or pass out from sheer terror. Those reactions could both apply to Fifty Shades of Grey, but the fainting actually happened during a screening of Raw, writer and director Julia Ducournau’s new horror movie that’s apparently so scary, or at least so disgusting, “an ambulance had to be called to the scene as the film became too much for a couple patrons.”

Of course, that quote came from the person in charge of Raw‘s marketing at the Toronto Film Festival, but it’s certainly possible. Consider the premise:

“Everyone in Justine’s family is a vet. And a vegetarian. At 16, she’s a brilliant and promising student. When she starts at veterinary school, she enters a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world. During the first week of hazing rituals, desperate to fit in whatever the cost, she strays from her family’s principles when she eats raw meat for the first time. Justine will soon face the unexpected consequences of her actions as her true self begins to emerge.”

TAGSCANNIBALISMMovie TrailersRAW
