Rebel Wilson Details Her Own Experience With Sexual Harassment, Vows To Never Be ‘Polite’ About It Again

11.11.17 22 hours ago 6 Comments

Universal

Actress Rebel Wilson says she’s experienced sexual harassment in Hollywood and is vowing to no longer be “polite” about that sort of repugnant behavior.

Wilson, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of drink spiking, spoke candidly about her own experiences with men in power courtesy of a series of tweets on Saturday. The Pitch Perfect 3 star says she’s been impacted by the wave of people speaking out about abuse in the entertainment industry.

“I’ve been away in a ‘bubble’ of sorts creating new comedy overseas but it’s so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood,” wrote the actress. “As you guys know, I’m a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell.”

Wilson detailed how she was harassed by “a male star, in a position of power” that repeated asked her to “stick [her] finger up his ass.” She says the star’s representation threatened her to encourage Wilson to play nice with her harasser.

