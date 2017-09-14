Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jennifer Lawrence was, at one point, the star of two big-budget franchises, but now that she’s done with Katniss Everdeen (but not Mystique), the actress has more time to work on more personal projects. Case in point: Darren Aronofsky’s mother!, which you’re either going to love or hate (but everyone will agree that Lawrence is exceptional), and now, Red Sparrow.

Based on Jason Matthews’ novel of the same name, Red Sparrow follows Dominika Egorova (Lawrence), a Russian spy who’s trained to “seduce and manipulate, to use [her body], to use everything.” The thriller, which re-teams Lawrence with her Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence, and also stars Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jeremy Irons.

Here’s the official plot summary.

When she suffers a career-ending injury, Dominika and her mother are facing a bleak and uncertain future. That is why she finds herself manipulated into becoming the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons. After enduring the perverse and sadistic training process, she emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever produced. Dominika must now reconcile the person she was with the power she now commands, with her own life and everyone she cares about at risk, including an American CIA agent who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust.

Red Sparrow opens on March 2, 2018.