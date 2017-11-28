Columbia Pictures

It’s waiting for you when there’s nothing on the DVR, you don’t feel like going to the theater, and there are too many options on Netflix: Redbox. The company behind the ubiquitous kiosk outside seemingly every supermarket, fast food restaurant, and drugstore in the country was founded in 2012, and to celebrate the 15th anniversary, Redbox just released their 15 most-rented movie titles.

It’s a mix of movies you’ve seen and liked, movies you’ve seen and disliked, movies that play Sunday afternoons on FX, movies you didn’t see in the theater because hiring a babysitter was too expensive but you told yourself you were going to rent it on DVD but then you forget to, and Adam Sandler movies.

Here’s the top 15.

1. The Hunger Games

2. 21 Jump Street

3. Identity Thief

4. The Avengers (2012)

5. We’re the Millers

6. The Heat

7. Flight

8. Grown Ups

9. Just Go With It

10. The Wolf of Wall Street

11. Captain Phillips

12. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

13. World War Z

14. Divergent

15. White House Down

The 15 films can be separated into three categories: action movies (The Hunger Games, The Avengers, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, World War Z, Divergent, and White House Down); comedies, some good (21 Jump Street and… The Heat, I guess?) but mostly middling (Identity Thief, We’re the Millers, Grown Ups, Just Go with It); and Movies That Were Nominated For Multiple Oscars, But Didn’t Win Any (Flight, Captain Phillips, and The Wolf of Wall Street). The biggest surprise is the lack of kids movies. Children love begging their parents for junk at CVS, but even they draw a line at Minions.