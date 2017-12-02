Shutterstock

Redbox is still chugging along, looking for ways to keep competitive in a world of streaming giants and Peak TV. While plenty of people use the service and using their kiosks bring their own perks from time to time, one of their more recent ideas has rubbed Disney the wrong way. According to The Wall Street Journal, Disney is suing Redbox over the sale of digital codes sold with physical copies of their movies. As Engadget points out, Redbox does not have a distribution deal with Disney in the same way as other studios. This means Redbox is forced to buy Disney’s films at retail to add to their kiosks.

With this process, Redbox has taken the digital download codes included in each package and sells them to customers from $7.99 – $14.99. According to Engadget, Disney is seeking “$150,000 per copyright infringement” and also the profits from each of the codes that have been sold. The Wall Street Journal reports Disney feels their best defense is printed right on their boxes: