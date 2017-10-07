The allegations against Harvey Weinstein that were published in the New York Times earlier in the week came as a shock to some and as confirmation of long-standing behavior for others. The alleged behavior by the Weinstein Company head earned condemnation from people both inside and outside the entertainment industry and forced him to take a leave of absence, leaving his brother Bob Weinstein in charge.
Now the Hollywood staple is facing more allegations, this time courtesy of a report in HuffPost that claims Weinstein “trapped” a local Fox News reporter in a restaurant backand masturbated in front of her when she refused to kiss him. Lauren Sivan, at the time a local news reporter in New York, met the producer at Cipriani Italian Restaurant in Manhattan before heading to Socialista, a club that he invested in alongside restaurant owner Giuseppe Cipriani. It was there where she was taken on a tour with Weinstein and allegedly cornered in the kitchen leading to the uncomfortable incident:
Weinstein then dismissed the two staffers in the kitchen. According to multiple women who spoke to HuffPost on the condition of anonymity who said they had similar experiences with Weinstein, he has started out meetings or interactions with other people in the room and then dismissed them to be alone with women in order to make advances.
Once they left, Sivan says Weinstein leaned in and tried to kiss her. Sivan rejected that attempt and told him she had a long-term boyfriend. Weinstein then said to Sivan, “Well, can you just stand there and shut up.”
Join The Discussion: Log In With