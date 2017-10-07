Getty Image

The allegations against Harvey Weinstein that were published in the New York Times earlier in the week came as a shock to some and as confirmation of long-standing behavior for others. The alleged behavior by the Weinstein Company head earned condemnation from people both inside and outside the entertainment industry and forced him to take a leave of absence, leaving his brother Bob Weinstein in charge.

Now the Hollywood staple is facing more allegations, this time courtesy of a report in HuffPost that claims Weinstein “trapped” a local Fox News reporter in a restaurant backand masturbated in front of her when she refused to kiss him. Lauren Sivan, at the time a local news reporter in New York, met the producer at Cipriani Italian Restaurant in Manhattan before heading to Socialista, a club that he invested in alongside restaurant owner Giuseppe Cipriani. It was there where she was taken on a tour with Weinstein and allegedly cornered in the kitchen leading to the uncomfortable incident: